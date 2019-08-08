Menu
College captain of Fraser Coast Anglican College in 2016, Thomas Biden(right) and 42-year-old single father Michael Zimmermann are among a small group of male students studying Primary Education at USC's Fraser Coast campus.
News

No time for teacher stereotypes

8th Aug 2019 8:58 AM
TWO Hervey Bay men with vastly different backgrounds are doing their part to help reverse a decline in male primary school teachers in Australia.

College captain of Fraser Coast Anglican College in 2016, Thomas Biden, and 42-year-old single-father Michael Zimmermann are among a small group of male students studying primary education at the University of the Sunshine Coast's Fraser Coast campus.

Mr Biden, 19, said he was not surprised by figures showing a once male-dominated profession, Australia now has fewer than two in 10 men teaching in primary schools.

"Growing up with only female teachers I never had a male role model in the classroom,” he said.

Mr Biden balances full-time study with work in technical support at Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School and as a shift manager at McDonalds.

"I believe that it is important that students are taught by both men and women, as they may find it easier to relate to one or the other and can end up with a more rounded perspective,” he said.

"Men should not be afraid to give primary school teaching a go.

"The rewards and benefits are incredible, and I am looking forward to becoming a role model socially, academically and psychologically for young children.”

Mr Zimmermann always wanted to be a teaching, taking the plunge after starting a Bachelor of Commerce (Management) at a Sydney University following high school and working for 20 years in various sales and management roles.

"I can only recall three male teachers at primary school and despite always having an underlying desire to teach, my initial career reflected a widely-held misconception that primary school teaching was not a masculine profession,” he said.

"Having finally taken the plunge, I do not regret leaving full-time work for a second and look forward to the challenge of soon having my own class full of young minds to shape and mould.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

