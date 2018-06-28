No tours of clock tower after report knocked back

TOURS of the historic Maryborough clock tower won't be held after a council motion quashed the proposal.

It follows a report on the suitability of the Fraser Coast Regional Council to host tours of the City Hall clock tower going to a vote at yesterday's council meeting.

But council officers recommended not to implement the tours for safety concerns. Councillors voted unanimously on the recommendations.

Councillor Paul Truscott, who first proposed the motion in April last year, said he understood the difficulties of implementing the tours.

"Personally, I'm disappointed people will miss out on the opportunity to be able to go up there because of some pretty heavy workplace health and safety restrictions,” Cr Truscott said.

"I'm not trying to make light of the restrictions, I understand they're there for a reason.”

Council documents reveal the clock tower could require up to $77,000 worth of upgrades to make it suitable for tours. New guard rails and upgrades to the stairs are included in the list of design works.

"However costs to address any heritage requirements, or to rectify any issues that are non-compliant with the current building code, are unknown, as are operating costs to support the tours,” council documents read.

"No funding has been allocated within the current or next financial year budgets for these works.”