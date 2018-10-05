No tricks, Halloween event just real treat

LOCALS are in for a spine-tingling time as night falls over Hervey Bay's Scarness Park on October 28.

Witches, ghosts and ghouls of all ages will be there for the seventh annual Halloween in the Park family fun evening.

The event is hosted by Fraser Coast Artslink and has in the past attracted more than 2000 people looking for a frightfully good time.

It brings the community together in a fun experience that can be enjoyed by the whole family.

It starts at 3pm with live music, face painting, market stalls, kids craft stations, glow-in-the-dark products, rides and a sausage sizzle.

People of all ages are invited to dress up in costume and vie for a prize in the best dressed costume competition.

There will be a kids' disco from 6-8pm, and then it's time for all the little ghouls and ghosts to head home to bed.

While some might argue Halloween should remain an American tradition, The council-funded event offers Fraser Coast children a safe and fun alternative to trick-or-treating.

Halloween originated from an ancient Celtic festival held in Britain, Ireland and Northern France, and dates back 2000 years ago.

Entry is free.

For information, visit frasercoastartslink.com.au