No under-18 Bundy Bears side for 47th Battalion

LEAGUE: The Bundaberg Bears won't be back in under-18s this year to defend its title at the 47th Battalion.

The NewsMail can reveal the Bundaberg Rugby League has made the decision not to send a side to the event when it is held next month in Murgon.

The under-20 side, which was named on Sunday, will be going there but the same can't be said for the under-18s.

"We're not taking one,” BRL chairman Mike Ireland said.

"The Confraternity in Bundaberg will be held at a similar time so we won't be able to field a side with most players at that event.”

Bundaberg had a similar problem last year with most of its original under-18 squad being forced to pull out after players played at the Confraternity.

The Bears still finished fifth in the competition, losing one game and winning one in its pool, before beating the Gladstone Raiders in the plate final 13-6.

Bundaberg's Colby Richardson was not only player of the match in the final but he was player of the tournament in under-18.

It is unclear whether this is a once off or a permanent situation with the Confraternity carnival and the 47th Battalion tournament conflicting with each other recently.

Bundaberg will now only have the under-20s, which will look to repeat its performances in 2017 when it won the tournament.

The 47th Battalion will he held on June 29.