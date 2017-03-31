No vacancy expected for Fraser Coast Easter long weekend

EASTER bookings on the Fraser Coast are looking strong and Fraser Coast Tourism and Events is confident there will be plenty of 'no vacancy' signs up over the long weekend.

Marketing and Communications Manager Bradley Nardi said with a range of different travellers, it's expected there will be demand in all accommodation sectors.

"Most accommodation operators have only a few rooms still available and are likely to book out," he said.

Bumper Easter weekend: Limited vacancies on Fraser Coast

Mr Nardi said the major drawcards for visitors to the Fraser Coast is the temperature and the buzz.

"There is a huge amount happening including family fishing competitions, a dance festival, markets and of course it's still hot enough to enjoy the beach," Mr Nardi said.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council caravan parks are sitting between 52%-63% occupancy so there is still a range of sites vacant for the Easter period.