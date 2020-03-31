Menu
Hospital visitors are no longer being accepted at Wide Bay’s hospitals and multipurpose health centres. The ban includes hospitals in Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Bundaberg.
News

Visitors banned from Coast hospitals

Blake Antrobus
31st Mar 2020 3:10 PM
HOSPITAL visits in Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Bundaberg have been banned and another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the Wide Bay region.

Queensland Health announced on Tuesday another 55 cases had been confirmed across the state, bringing the total to 743.

The Wide Bay region now has 18 confirmed cases.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service announced on Tuesday it would no longer allow visitors into the region's hospitals and multipurpose health centres, to protect vulnerable patients.

Hospital visits were previously limited to one person per patient on March 19.

Exemptions in "extenuating circumstances" now include one birthing partner, one patient or carer for child patients and one visitor per day for patients in end-of-life care.

The WBHHS has urged people to phone or video chat with patients instead of visiting.

A Queensland Health spokesman said many in hospital were already more vulnerable to diseases and complications.

