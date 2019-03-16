Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HELP THEM OPEN UP: Tricia and Tasos Barounis back a headspace centre for Maryborough.
HELP THEM OPEN UP: Tricia and Tasos Barounis back a headspace centre for Maryborough. Blake Antrobus
News

NO WARNING: M'boro parents hope headspace will save lives

Blake Antrobus
by
16th Mar 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRICIA and Tasos Barounis will always remember their son Yanni as a beautiful and caring young boy.

But they never imagined behind his laughter and smiles he had been struggling with his own mental health for some time.

Tragically, the 17-year-old Maryborough teenagers took his own life about five months ago, leaving the Barounis' devastated.

The pair have since become advocates for better mental health services in the region, saying there is a huge stigma that still needs to be broken down about the crisis.

With a new headspace satellite centre being announced for Maryborough, the Barounis' have welcomed it as a step in the right direction to help save kids' lives.

"Nobody wants to go through what we've gone through,” Mrs Barounis said.

"It's indescribable pain to lose a child, it's not the way it's supposed to work.

"If we can help someone, then maybe we can make some sense of this nonsensical situation.”

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien announced a $1.5 million Federal funding injection for the new centre yesterday, along with "$400,000 immediately to establish the headspace and $380,000 per year over the next three years to maintain it”.

Once running, it will provide teenagers and young adults with access to mental health services at little to no cost.

Mr and Mrs Barounis said the centre would allow kids to open up and feel comfortable in their own environment.

"Every child needs to know a few things, they need to know they're not alone and don't need to keep it inside,” Mrs Barounis said.

"If this place can help one or two children... it's got to be good.

"Our youth of today is the future of Australia, we need to be there for them.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Climb aboard into Notorious history this weekend

    premium_icon Climb aboard into Notorious history this weekend

    News The Notorious replica of a 1480's caravel has finally arrived in Hervey Bay after three months at sea battling wild weather from three cyclones

    • 16th Mar 2019 12:33 AM
    WATCH: Hervey Bay students protest over climate change

    premium_icon WATCH: Hervey Bay students protest over climate change

    News "No more coal, no more oil. Keep your carbon in the soil"

    • 16th Mar 2019 12:11 AM
    Mortgage brokers say commission backflip will benefit all

    premium_icon Mortgage brokers say commission backflip will benefit all

    News Federal government backflip on trail commissions welcomes by brokers

    • 16th Mar 2019 12:04 AM
    Vital road upgrade to Walker St, Maryborough is complete

    premium_icon Vital road upgrade to Walker St, Maryborough is complete

    News 1.1km of road has been reconstructed.

    • 16th Mar 2019 12:01 AM