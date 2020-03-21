Menu
Roadworks on Kent St outside Maryborough City Hall. Photo: Alistair Brightman
NO WATER: Why supply has stopped in M’boro

BRENDAN BOWERS
21st Mar 2020 1:13 PM
MARYBOROUGH residents are without water this afternoon.

It is unknown as to the cause of the disruption.

Fraser Coast Council and Wide Bay Water are aware of the situation and have teams urgently responding to the issue.

Some businesses have been forced to close their doors or services to patrons until the water supply is restored.

Workmen are currently working on the roads in the central business district of Maryborough and it is not known if this may be the cause.

The Chronicle will keep you updated throughout the afternoon.

