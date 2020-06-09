‘No way these sex scenes aren’t real’

The controversial Netflix movie 365 DNI is so raunchy is makes Fifty Shades Of Grey look PG.

The Polish series which landed on the streaming giant this week and is currently the #5 trending movie on Netflix Australia, features scenes of BDSM, voyeurism and kinky sex scenes that are so graphic people thought the actors were actually having sex.

Started watching #365dni and omg I wasn’t expecting it to be that graphic that fast. Make sure the kids are in bed! — Gloss Boldly (@GlossBoldly) June 9, 2020

yall cant tell me them yacht scenes aren’t real #365dni — Nakita David (@nakiitadavid) June 8, 2020

ARE THE SEX SCENES REAL?? #365dni — Ose Tony (@Ose__) June 8, 2020

DUDE YOU CANT TELL ME THOSE SEX SCENES AREN’T REAL. THEY LOOK TOO REAL BRUH #365dni — HINDI KA MAHAL NON (@asianrihanna) June 8, 2020

can someone PLEAsE tell me if the sex scenes in #365dni are real??? if not how the hell do you fake that? — a virgin who can’t drive (@ifeelglittery) June 8, 2020

When the racy movie first landed on Netflix, viewers were quick to declare it was better than Fifty Shades Of Grey, which was also based on a kinky novel.

The film follows the story of "dominant mafia boss" Massimo Torricelli (Michele Morrone) who imprisons Laura Biel (Anna Maria Sieklucka) and gives her one year to fall in love with him.

*THE* yacht scene. Picture: Netflix

While viewers raced to point out the sex scenes were way more graphic than the Fifty Shades films, they also said the relationship was based on coercion and harassment.

One Twitter user wrote: "Sure the sex scenes are great and very intimate, but all of those happened after a few sexual harassment and uncomfortable scenarios. I mean - stop comparing it to Fifty Shades Of Grey."

Another added: "Clearly, Fifty Shades Of Grey stated that Grey was under a mental instability and Massimo was never considered problematic in the film, despite his anger issues."

They do a lot of this! Picture: Netflix

But others enjoyed the sexy scenes, with one viewer writing: "If anyone is a Fifty Shades fan they NEED to watch 365 DNI … I'm sweating."

One Twitter user wrote: "Honestly how Netflix approved that pornographic film called 365 DNI is beyond me. Ten minutes and my eyes."

One scene in particular - a prolonged, graphic sex scene filmed aboard a yacht - left viewers stunned:

The yacht scene in #365dni has me likee 🥵 pic.twitter.com/6DQbD3jFhm — Kari 🔮 (@Karissaf_) June 9, 2020

but like ? every corner of the yacht ?? like was that necessary ??and she wanted MORE , girl ya done covered the whole place #365dni — talking .. INDIAAAAAA 🥶 (@rabgafban__) June 8, 2020

look if y'all get to the yacht scene on #365DNI ...boyyyy pic.twitter.com/9VNyR4nj1B — A-train🚂 (@Arion_RMP) June 8, 2020

All I can say is this was my pure reaction to the yacht scene #365dni pic.twitter.com/ytRjtdMYML — Mitzi (@Mitziii_) June 7, 2020

#365dni that yacht scene was so intense lol ... had to watch it twice 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/tMFcSW2Px6 — m0vepls (@m0vepls) June 8, 2020

365 DNI is an adaptation of the erotic book of the same name by Blanka Lipińska, and claims to be about "a fiery executive in a spiritless relationship".

Laura is a successful sales director at a luxury hotel in Poland, while young and handsome Massimo is a leader of the Sicilian mafia following his father's assassination.

Trying to save her failing marriage, Laura plans a birthday trip to Sicily, but all does not go to plan when she is kidnapped by Massimo and kept captive in his villa.

Massimo then gives Laura the ultimate task - she must fall in love with him within 365 days.

While trying to do so, the pair engage in a number of steamy romps in a multitude of locations, including that yacht scene.

Viewers were convinced that the racy sex scenes in the movie were real as the main stars had such good chemistry.

Sometimes they’re clothed. Sometimes. Picture: Netflix

But some declared the kinky sex scenes between a kidnapper and his victim were "romanticising Stockholm syndrome".

Many took to Twitter to vent their frustration.

"Just finished #365DNI and while the sex scenes were great, the story itself just romanticises kidnapping and a forced relationship. You basically just watch shawty get Stockholm syndrome," one person tweeted.

While one Twitter user wrote: "You know what it is called when u fall in love with ur kidnapper? Its Stockholm syndrome. Not love sis."

