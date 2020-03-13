No wedding day jitters at the Hervey Bay PCYC expo

Hervey Bay PCYC Wedding and Formal Expo is on this Sunday morning with Kayla McCloskey and Emily Ginich-Drescher modelling some of the outfits on display. Photo: Cody Fox

MOST girls dream of their perfect wedding day years before they get an engaged.

Hervey Bay PCYC Weddings and Formal Expo will have something for everyone to organise for their special day just how they wished.

From the engagement to the honeymoon, all features involved to plan that special day of nuptials are covered by 53 stalls at the expo.

Events co-ordinator Tammy Sloan said organisers were expecting about 500 people to attend the expo.

“A couple can come to this expo and plan their wedding from the engagement to the honeymoon,” Ms Sloan said.

“People can see first-hand what is on offer and talk to marriage celebrants, bridal store owners, travel agents for the honeymoon, caterers and other people needed for a wedding.”

The first 100 visitors through the door will get a free gift pack.

There are two fashion parades to showcase bridal and formal wear for men and women at 9.30am and a swim wear, lingerie and jewellery parade at 11am.

Almost all ages are covered from page boys and flower girls, to high school formal wear and wedding day outfits for the big day.

There will also be stalls available for the hen’s parties and pole dancing for fitness for anyone interested in something different.

The expo starts at 9am and finishes at 12pm, $5 entry per person and each visitor will go into the draw to win a prize.