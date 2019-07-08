Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Peter Hind said the return of recreational fishing would compliment the community spirit in Poona.
Peter Hind said the return of recreational fishing would compliment the community spirit in Poona. Boni Holmes
Community

NO WHITING BITING: Strait stripped says fisho

Boni Holmes
by
8th Jul 2019 3:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOOD catch of whiting in the Great Sandy Strait is a rarity according to Poona resident Peter Hind.

Peter told the Chronicle fishing had definitely dropped off since he first bought his home 20 years ago.

"We had cases where we had a very large amount of pro-fisherman arriving from Noosa," he said.

"At one stage there were 17 crabbers working out of Maaroom, Boonooroo area."

Peter also believed professional fishers were starting to move up north because there were no fish left in the area.

"The new reforms are absolutely fantastic - we might start to get a few fish," he said

"It is a beautiful place to live maybe it will bring the tourists back."

Peter said the return of recreational fishing would compliment the community spirit in Poona.

"Everybody wants to help everyone else and the present community group are just phenomenal.

"They get in a do heaps of work and consequently the council have been wonderful."

More Stories

fccommunity fcfishing fcmaryborough fishing regulations poona queensland government
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    UNDER PRESSURE: Inside hospital's chaotic new ED

    premium_icon UNDER PRESSURE: Inside hospital's chaotic new ED

    Health Steadying herself against the machine she'll use to take vitals of a dozen patients in just minutes, a visibly exhausted nurse looks out at a full waiting room.

    Cops convicted of DV offences still serving

    premium_icon Cops convicted of DV offences still serving

    Crime Figures revealed after months of inquiries over Right to Information

    'It's a joke': Hervey Bay MP slams flu claims

    premium_icon 'It's a joke': Hervey Bay MP slams flu claims

    News "The staff are doing a great job, it's not their fault ..."

    NAIDOC GUIDE: This week's Fraser Coast events

    premium_icon NAIDOC GUIDE: This week's Fraser Coast events

    News The annual NAIDOC Ball takes place Saturday from 6.30pm.