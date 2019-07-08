NO WHITING BITING: Strait stripped says fisho

Peter Hind said the return of recreational fishing would compliment the community spirit in Poona.

Boni Holmes

A GOOD catch of whiting in the Great Sandy Strait is a rarity according to Poona resident Peter Hind.

Peter told the Chronicle fishing had definitely dropped off since he first bought his home 20 years ago.

"We had cases where we had a very large amount of pro-fisherman arriving from Noosa," he said.

"At one stage there were 17 crabbers working out of Maaroom, Boonooroo area."

Peter also believed professional fishers were starting to move up north because there were no fish left in the area.

"The new reforms are absolutely fantastic - we might start to get a few fish," he said

"It is a beautiful place to live maybe it will bring the tourists back."

"Everybody wants to help everyone else and the present community group are just phenomenal.

"They get in a do heaps of work and consequently the council have been wonderful."