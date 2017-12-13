Menu
No wonder families want to visit the Bay

Jordan Philp
by

Sausages sizzling on barbecues, children running around and families enjoying the great outdoors - welcome to Hervey Bay on a Sunday night about 8pm.

That would be the average scene at most parks across Queensland in the afternoon, but not on the Fraser Coast, particularly the new Adventure Playground in Pialba.

The Fraser Coast council should be commended on the construction of the new playground along the esplanade.

I wasn't expecting to find the playground absolutely packed with families almost two weeks after the construction fences had come down, but it seems locals and visitors alike can't get enough of it.

One thing stood out to me last week when councillor Denis Chapman disputed the small minority of naysayers who questioned the park's use and safety.

 

Cr Chapman could not have been more on the money when he said it will encourage children to climb, use their muscles and be active.

What a sight to see so many children, and their parents, put the playground to good use.

Almost a million dollars sounds like a lot of money for a playground, but the value it has added to Hervey Bay as a tourist destination for families should not be underestimated. Projects like the Adventure Playground, WetSide and the soon-to-be opened water slides make the Bay a winner for families.

