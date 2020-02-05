Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kouat Noi. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN.
Kouat Noi. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN.
Basketball

Taipans rookie almost ready to return

by Jordan Gerrans
5th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE ongoing saga that is Kouat Noi's ankle injury appears all but certain to end this Saturday.

The impressive Taipans rookie forward had appeared certain to return from his ankle bone bruising, suffered against SEM Phoenix in the middle of December, for the past fortnight, before being held out at the last minute.

The 22-year-old, who declared himself the certain NBL Rookie of the Year in the pre-season, has completed much of the Snakes' training load over the past fortnight, as well as taking part in extra running sessions with club staff.

Since Noi went down and Serbian sniper Mirko Djeric has been elevated to the starting five, the Taipans have gone a remarkable 8-1, swatting away any suggestions about the club's lack of depth.

"I hope so," Taipans coach Mike Kelly said when asked if Noi would return on Saturday night away at Adelaide.

"He trained well last week and came up a little bit sore.

"We want him to be right to go and hopefully that can be this weekend."

CAIRNS, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 18: Kouat Noi of the Taipans warms up before the start of the round 16 NBL match between the Cairns Taipans and the Adelaide 36ers at the Cairns Convention Centre on January 18, 2020 in Cairns, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)
CAIRNS, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 18: Kouat Noi of the Taipans warms up before the start of the round 16 NBL match between the Cairns Taipans and the Adelaide 36ers at the Cairns Convention Centre on January 18, 2020 in Cairns, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

With three games to play before the finals, Noi's return will be key to help build chemistry after not playing for more than six weeks.

Kelly last month flagged the likelihood of Noi returning from the bench and Djeric staying in the starting line-up when the rookie does get back to full fitness.

In scrimmages on Tuesday at training, Noi was with the reserves.

Meanwhile, the son of an NBL legend has been training with the Snakes.

Rupert Sapwell with wife Cyndi and son Koen in 2002.
Rupert Sapwell with wife Cyndi and son Koen in 2002.

Koen Sapwell, a comb-guard out of US college Cal State Monterey Bay, is the son of three-time Adelaide 36ers title winner Rupert Sapwell.

The elder Sapwell was a renowned "glue guy" who helped teams gel during his 360-game NBL career and was president of the league's players association before coaching Norwood to two SA titles.

"He has just got back from college in the United States and he has been working out with us," Kelly said of Koen.

"He is doing a great job."

More Stories

Show More
basketball cairns taipans kouat noi nba nbl

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Smash and grab at Bay food store

        premium_icon Smash and grab at Bay food store

        News Mum’s Charcoal Chicken store in Pialba targeted by thieves.

        FLOOD WATCH: Restaurant ready for rising river

        premium_icon FLOOD WATCH: Restaurant ready for rising river

        News The entire restaurant can be relocated in six hours should the Mary River break its...

        ‘Shameful’ child sex predator sent to jail

        premium_icon ‘Shameful’ child sex predator sent to jail

        News Two of the young victims had intellectual impairments, with IQ scores just over...

        USC Chinese students could miss start of first semester

        premium_icon USC Chinese students could miss start of first semester

        News University works to support students impacted by coronavirus.