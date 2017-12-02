Nola has time for games

GAMES VOLUNTEER: Nola Hedger is off to the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast next year.

WHEN Torquay resident Nola Hedger sent in her application to become a 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games volunteer, she did not expect it to come to fruition 10 months later.

"I saw the ad on TV and I thought, 'wow, that's going to be a great opportunity, I'll just try it'," Ms Hedger said.

"Then on February 9, I got an email to say that my application had been accepted.

"I'd even forgotten what I'd put in for."

She said of the 47,000 applications received, they had 22,000 interviews for 15,000 volunteer positions.

"I was so excited to get an interview, let alone get an email 10 days later saying 'you've been accepted'," she said.

Ms Hedger said she was no stranger to volunteering, having worked on a body corporate committee, at schools, tennis associations and table tennis - which is where she will be spending her time hostessing and making sure everyone is safe.

"I'm a team member in the table tennis," she said.

"When I lived out west we started a table tennis club out there."

Ms Hedger said the enormity of this opportunity started to set in when she attended the orientation weekend on November 11 and 12.

"It was so exhilarating to be there to meet other volunteers and some other people who are involved."

With accommodation prices set to skyrocket on the Gold Coast for the duration of the Commonwealth Games, Nola can rest assured knowing she will have free accommodation for the duration of her eight volunteer shifts.