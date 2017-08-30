Nominate a Fraser Coast capeless hero: Opinion

Shout-out to mayor for bringing region into 21st century

Thumbs up to awesome experiences on the Fraser Coast

YOU don't have to go to the movies or read a comic book to see heroes.

In communities like the Fraser Coast they are all around us and the photos of the men and women battling the blazes out at Takura are a prime example.

But it's not just the emergency services who deserve the title of heroes.

They are the midwives and nurses in our local hospitals.

They are the lollipop ladies and men who stand there each morning directing traffic to protect our region's young students.

They are the volunteers who help keep our community's events alive and dedicate their time to helping those who are less fortunate.

Do you know a hero who makes the Fraser Coast a better place?

We want to hear about them. Nominate a local legend and send me an email at jordan.philp@ frasercoastchronicle.com.au