Nominate an unsung local hero for Aus Day awards

NEW categories have been added to this year’s Fraser Coast Australia Day awards, with people who have contributed to science, technology, engineering and maths also being recognised.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the addition of STEM awards was an exciting move.

Cr Seymour said the Fraser Coast had always been at the forefront of technology and engineering and had produced world leaders in a number of fields.

“The first steam train built in Queensland was made here in Maryborough in 1873,” he said.

“Our modern inventors such as Peter Olds who has created more efficient grain elevators; Professor Lester Peters, grandson of Maryborough pioneer Marcus Boge, is an internationally renowned and honoured cancer specialist; Dr Barbara Bain (nee Reed) became Professor of Diagnostic Haematology at St Mary’s Hospital, London and Val McDowell made the first television transmission in Australia.”

He said the awards were an opportunity to recognise our unsung local heroes.

“If you know someone who has gone above and beyond in our local community then nominate them for a Fraser Coast Australia Day award,” he said.

“We all know someone who inspires us. Let’s give them the credit they deserve and nominate them for a 2020 Australia Day Award.

“Their community spirit is what makes the Fraser Coast such a great place to live, work and play.”

Our community champions will be celebrated during ceremonies at the Hervey Bay Cultural Centre on January 16 and on Australia Day (Sunday, January 26) at the Brolga Theatre in Maryborough.

“I hope everyone, from individuals, members of service clubs, sporting clubs and schools; nominate their hard-working colleagues, mates, dedicated members and students whose efforts deserve to be appreciated,” Cr Seymour said.

Nominations are open now and nomination forms can be downloaded from frasercoast.qld.gov.au/australia-day with nominations closing on January 6, 2020.

Australia Day Award categories include: