NOMINATE NOW:Who's the Fraser Coast's best sports volunteer?

Club volunteer of the week Jed McCarthy with his under 13 KSS Jets Spitfires. Brendan Bowers

LOCAL sport does not happen without volunteers.

The Chronicle and the Hervey Bay RSL want to recognise and reward people that work hard for your club.

Each week, the Chronicle runs a competition to find the best volunteers in our region.

The competition opens at 10.05am each Thursday and closes at 10am the following Thursday.

The weekly winner will receive a $20 voucher from the Hervey Bay RSL with a profile article on the winner

If you want to nominate a volunteer in the weekly competition, send an e-mail to sport@frasercoastchronicle. com.au.

In the e-mail you must include:

Subject line: Volunteer of the Week.

Nominating person: Provide details including name, email and telephone number.

In the e-mail, the nominating person must include the following details about the volunteer.

The name and telephone number of the nominated volunteer

The name of the club they volunteer with

What makes the nominated volunteer a valuable member of the club

Confirmation that the nominating person has received authorisation from the nominee to enter them in the competition.

A new nomination must be received each week to be eligible for the draw.

