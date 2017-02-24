NOMINATED: Fraser Coast early education providers among best

EARLY education providers on the Fraser Coast have again proven to be among the nation's best, with several centres nominated in the Australian Family Early Education And Care Awards.



Torquay's Bayside Early Learners has been nominated for Service of the Year and Amber Anderson from the centre has been nominated for Rising Star of the Year.



World of Learning in Maryborough has been nominated for service of the Year and Belinda Russo has been nominated for Educator of the Year.



Torquay Kids Early Learning Centre's Melanie Gapes has been nominated for Educator of the Year and Village Kids Children's Centre's Patti Morrisey has been nominated for Educator of the Year.



Nominations remain open until March 10, with finalists to be announced on April 26.



Winners can receive grants for training and development.



Tanya Steinhardt, director at Bayside Early Learners, said it was amazing to be nominated for the awards.



She said the centre was a play-based learning centre, with children encouraged to learn and develop their personalities through play.



"It is an amazing working environment," she said.



"The centre is one big community."

