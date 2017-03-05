34°
Nominations open for Fraser Coast's Batonbearers

Matthew McInerney
| 5th Mar 2017 12:20 PM
Former Queensland Premier Peter Beattie and Chairman of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation hold the Queen's Baton.
Former Queensland Premier Peter Beattie and Chairman of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation hold the Queen's Baton. Contributed

WILL you be one of 3800 Australians to share the dream of the "friendly games"?

The Queen's Baton relay will be the longest in history, as it covers 230,000 kilometres in 388 days.

The Baton will spend 100 days in Australia ahead of the Gold Coast's Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on April 4.

The Fraser Coast will host the Queen's Baton on Sunday, March 25, next year, and is planned to appear at Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Fraser Island.

Events and recreation councillor Darren Everard encouraged residents to nominate Fraser Coast's legends for the role of Batonbearer.

"We're delighted to be a part of an event that will take the Fraser Coast to the world and I encourage you to nominate a local legend you think deserves to be a Batonbearer, whether they're an aspiring young person or someone who is already accomplished," Cr Everard said.

"The Queen's Baton Relay is an opportunity to shine a light on the people and places that help make our community truly great."

Batonbearers are described as "people of all abilities who inspire others to be great", and will "represent a community with pride and showcase to the world the region".

The Baton will start its global journey at Buckingham Palace on Commonwealth Day (March 13).

It will travel through every Commonwealth nation and territory on its way to Australia.

Anyone can nominate a person who inspires them to be great. Nominations can be made at gc2018.com/qbr until May 15.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  baton relay commonwealth games fccouncil fcsport queen's baton

HAVING grown up around the Urangan Pier, Gail Endres can't think of her family without referencing the iconic Hervey Bay structure.

Nominations open for Fraser Coast's Batonbearers

