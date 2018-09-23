Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Is Sunbury your team of the year?
Is Sunbury your team of the year? Matthew McInerney
Sport

Nominations to close for newest awards

Matthew McInerney
by
23rd Sep 2018 11:17 AM

AWARDS: Fraser Coast's winter sports grand finals are in the books but there's another chance to honour your favourite and most deserving local premier teams.

Nominations for the first Fraser Coast Sports Awards close on Monday.

The event, scheduled for the Brolga Theatre on October 14, will recognise and honour the best teams, athletes and volunteers from across local sport.

Events and Recreation Councillor and Deputy Mayor Darren Everard said the inaugural awards would celebrate the achievements of athletes, officials, coaches and volunteers over the past 18 months.

Nominations will be accepted in 11 categories

The categories are:

Sports Athlete of the Year (male and female),

Junior Sports Person of the Year (under 14),

Sports Masters of the Year (40 years plus),

Coach of the Year,

Sports Volunteer of the Year,

All Abilities Sports Award,

Team of the Year,

Event of the Year,

Best & Fairest Award,

Fraser Coast Umpire / Official of the Year, and

Indigenous Athlete of the Year.

Entry is free and open to all men and women from six years of age as of January 2017, and must have participated in sport between January 1, 2017, and July 30, 2018.

The inaugural Fraser Coast Sports Awards will be presented from noon on Sunday, October 14, at the Brolga Theatre in Maryborough.

fccouncil fcsport
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Cattle escape after truck rollover west of Maryborough

    Cattle escape after truck rollover west of Maryborough

    News Police are trying to locate the 13 calves that had escaped from the cattle truck and ran from the scene of the accident.

    UPDATE: Woolooga-Sexton blaze contained, embers still burn

    UPDATE: Woolooga-Sexton blaze contained, embers still burn

    News Firefighters continue to monitor the fire and its remnants.

    Petition calls for council to lower general rates cost

    premium_icon Petition calls for council to lower general rates cost

    Council News The petition has garnered hundreds of signatures

    Local Partners