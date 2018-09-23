Nominations to close for newest awards

Is Sunbury your team of the year?

AWARDS: Fraser Coast's winter sports grand finals are in the books but there's another chance to honour your favourite and most deserving local premier teams.

Nominations for the first Fraser Coast Sports Awards close on Monday.

The event, scheduled for the Brolga Theatre on October 14, will recognise and honour the best teams, athletes and volunteers from across local sport.

Events and Recreation Councillor and Deputy Mayor Darren Everard said the inaugural awards would celebrate the achievements of athletes, officials, coaches and volunteers over the past 18 months.

Nominations will be accepted in 11 categories

The categories are:

Sports Athlete of the Year (male and female),

Junior Sports Person of the Year (under 14),

Sports Masters of the Year (40 years plus),

Coach of the Year,

Sports Volunteer of the Year,

All Abilities Sports Award,

Team of the Year,

Event of the Year,

Best & Fairest Award,

Fraser Coast Umpire / Official of the Year, and

Indigenous Athlete of the Year.

Entry is free and open to all men and women from six years of age as of January 2017, and must have participated in sport between January 1, 2017, and July 30, 2018.

The inaugural Fraser Coast Sports Awards will be presented from noon on Sunday, October 14, at the Brolga Theatre in Maryborough.