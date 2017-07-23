25°
Non-stop multicultural entertainment and cuisine

Boni Holmes
| 23rd Jul 2017 10:17 AM
ART ON STILTS: Michelle Harris and Lauren Whitehouse amaze the crowds at the Childers Festival.
ART ON STILTS: Michelle Harris and Lauren Whitehouse amaze the crowds at the Childers Festival.

EVEN with the highway closed to traffic, Childers' main street will come to life on the last Sunday this month.

Thousands of people were expected to flock to the 22nd Childers Festival where they will find foods from all over the world, an amazing array of entertainment and plenty of arts and crafts.

The two-day event, which will run from July 29-30, in and around the streets of Childers will include Opera by the Lake, Isis Mill Cane Fire Tours, Heritage Tours, Off the Wagon Wine Tours and Arts in the Park.

Sunday, July 30 is festival day and will boast a blend of over 400 stalls, five stages of non-stop multicultural entertainment and cuisine from all parts of the globe, taking over the leopard-tree lined main street from 9am-3.30pm.

Four stages will be in operation throughout the festival site, with new bands, solo artists, the return of Walisuma, the ever-popular pan pipe musicians from the Andes and even a puppet show for the kids.

On Saturday, July 29, the festivities will start at 2pm with Stage One in Crescent St.

Stalls and food vendors will add to the street party atmosphere.

Only a 45 minute drive from Maryborough or Hervey Bay, Fraser Coast residents were invited to enjoy the sights, sounds and smells that are synonymous with the festival.

Details of the Childers Festival program and associated events can be found at www.childers festival.com.au.

childers childers festival street festival

