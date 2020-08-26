Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A NORFORCE soldier has died overnight at Larrakeyah Barracks.
A NORFORCE soldier has died overnight at Larrakeyah Barracks.
News

Soldier dies at barracks

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
26th Aug 2020 3:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NORFORCE soldier has died overnight at Larrakeyah Barracks.

Brendan Brannelly, aged around 60, is believed to have died overnight due to a heart attack.

The source said despite resuscitation efforts the man could not be revived.

LIMITED TIME: New NT News subscription offer: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

The long term Territorian worked as an assistant principal with the NT School of Distance Education.

Defence has been contacted for comment.

MORE TO COME

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as NORFORCE soldier dies at Larrakeyah Barracks

larrakeyah barracks norforce

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Border bubble rules ‘putting lives at risk’

        Premium Content Border bubble rules ‘putting lives at risk’

        News Shadow Health Minister says ‘honour system’ isn’t working

        • 26th Aug 2020 2:30 PM
        Former mayor speaks out about jail experience

        Premium Content Former mayor speaks out about jail experience

        Council News He said his sentence didn't "pass pub test"

        Chance to help shape Bay’s business future

        Premium Content Chance to help shape Bay’s business future

        Business Chamber of Commerce looking for new leader after AGM