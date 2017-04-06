Normal services for waste/recycling over Easter break

Waste collection services are as normal over the holiday period on the Fraser Coast.

WASTE and recycling services across the Fraser Coast will be as usual over the Easter and Anzac holidays.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council has advised residents bin deliveries, repairs and replacements will not be undertaken on public holidays, including Good Friday, Easter Monday and Anzac Day.

Maryborough Landfill and the Nikenbah Transfer Station will be open as usual for waste disposal over the public holidays, while Market Sales Centres at Maryborough Landfill and Nikenbah will be closed on Good Friday and Anzac Day.

Residents are advised to leave their bins out on normal collection days for servicing.

For the opening hours of waste facilities, click here.