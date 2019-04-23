ANZAC SERVICES: North Qld regiment anniversary coincides with ceremony

HONOURING THEM: Maryborough RSL Sub-Branch President former navy serviceman George Mellick with a WWII Navy hat across his heart from the RSL museum.

MORE than a century since Maryborough's first dawn service, current RSL Sub-Branch President George Mellick will take part in the same tradition as the city's first sub-branch president Major Henry Croker Garde.

This will be after downing a tot of rum before heading to the ceremony, symbolic of the same action men took before storming over the trench walls in WWI.

"Anzac Day and Remembrance Day is interwoven with the Australian constitution," Mr Mellick said.

"The constitution binds us legally but the spirit of Anzac brings us closer together.

"This year, the 9RQR North Queensland Regiment are having their 54th anniversary here on Saturday night with quite a number who are coming from interstate and all over the place.

"They will have their own contingent in the dawn service as well as the main march under their own banner.

"It is encouraging to see them get involved."

Brigadier William Date, a Maryborough boy from long ago, will be the reviewing officer at the service and the Hervey Bay RSL First World War re-enactment group will join the catafalque guard for the first time at the Maryborough event.

Mr Mellick, who followed his father's footsteps to join the RAAF for 21 years as a radio technician, said his feelings towards Anzac Day could best be summed up in the words of The Ode.

"At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them."

SERVICE TIMES