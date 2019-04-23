Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HONOURING THEM: Maryborough RSL Sub-Branch President former navy serviceman George Mellick with a WWII Navy hat across his heart from the RSL museum.
HONOURING THEM: Maryborough RSL Sub-Branch President former navy serviceman George Mellick with a WWII Navy hat across his heart from the RSL museum. Cody Fox
News

ANZAC SERVICES: North Qld regiment anniversary coincides with ceremony

Jessica Lamb
by
23rd Apr 2019 6:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than a century since Maryborough's first dawn service, current RSL Sub-Branch President George Mellick will take part in the same tradition as the city's first sub-branch president Major Henry Croker Garde.

This will be after downing a tot of rum before heading to the ceremony, symbolic of the same action men took before storming over the trench walls in WWI.

"Anzac Day and Remembrance Day is interwoven with the Australian constitution," Mr Mellick said.

"The constitution binds us legally but the spirit of Anzac brings us closer together.

"This year, the 9RQR North Queensland Regiment are having their 54th anniversary here on Saturday night with quite a number who are coming from interstate and all over the place.

"They will have their own contingent in the dawn service as well as the main march under their own banner.

"It is encouraging to see them get involved."

 

Maryborough RSL president George Mellick.
Maryborough RSL president George Mellick. Cody Fox

Brigadier William Date, a Maryborough boy from long ago, will be the reviewing officer at the service and the Hervey Bay RSL First World War re-enactment group will join the catafalque guard for the first time at the Maryborough event.

Mr Mellick, who followed his father's footsteps to join the RAAF for 21 years as a radio technician, said his feelings towards Anzac Day could best be summed up in the words of The Ode.

"At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them."

SERVICE TIMES

  • Hervey Bay: Parades leave the RSL Club at 5.15am and 9.15am, followed by services at Freedom Park 5.30am (dawn) and 9.45am.
  • Maryborough: Parades start in Adelaide Street at 5.30am and 9am, services will be at the cenotaph in Bazaar St at 5.45am (dawn) and 9.30am.
  • Tiaro: Dawn Service starts at the cenotaph beside the Memorial Hall at 6am.
  • Tinana: Dawn service at the Tinana War Memorial on Gympie Rd starts at 5.40am.
  • Tinnanbar: A dawn service at the flagpole in Pioneer Dr starts at 5.30pm.
  • Toogoom: Service starts 5.45am near the Community Hall, Toogoom Rd.
  • Howard: Dawn service at the cenotaph on William St from 4.28am, the ceremony at Lone Pine, Howard Cemetery starts 6am and the main service at the cenotaph starts 7.30am.
  • Brooweena: Service at the war memorial in Lahey St starts 9am.
  • Burrum Heads: March starts at 8.15am from the boat ramp and makes its way to the memorial in Howard St for an 8.30am service.
  • River Heads: Dawn service from 5.50am at the Community Hall, Ariadne St.
  • Poona: Service starts 5.45am at the memorial in Boronia Dr.
9rqr north queensland regiment anzac day army fraser coast maryborough maryborough rsl rememberance
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Hockey club's $181k makover for disaster support

    premium_icon Hockey club's $181k makover for disaster support

    News A Maryborough Hockey Club will be transformed into a community hub during natural disasters and a better sporting ground with a $181,000 Federal Govt grant

    • 23rd Apr 2019 6:40 PM
    Coles’ new twist on the supermarket plastic war

    premium_icon Coles’ new twist on the supermarket plastic war

    Environment Coles takes a new turn in war on plastic with new food container program linked to...

    Z-PAC's drama classes to provide acting opportunities

    Z-PAC's drama classes to provide acting opportunities

    News Youths and adults can learn vital skills in acting at Z-PAC Theatre

    About Katarina Carroll: Queensland's new police commissioner

    premium_icon About Katarina Carroll: Queensland's new police commissioner

    News State's new police commissioner first woman appointed to role