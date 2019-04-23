ANZAC SERVICES: North Qld regiment anniversary coincides with ceremony
MORE than a century since Maryborough's first dawn service, current RSL Sub-Branch President George Mellick will take part in the same tradition as the city's first sub-branch president Major Henry Croker Garde.
This will be after downing a tot of rum before heading to the ceremony, symbolic of the same action men took before storming over the trench walls in WWI.
"Anzac Day and Remembrance Day is interwoven with the Australian constitution," Mr Mellick said.
"The constitution binds us legally but the spirit of Anzac brings us closer together.
"This year, the 9RQR North Queensland Regiment are having their 54th anniversary here on Saturday night with quite a number who are coming from interstate and all over the place.
"They will have their own contingent in the dawn service as well as the main march under their own banner.
"It is encouraging to see them get involved."
Brigadier William Date, a Maryborough boy from long ago, will be the reviewing officer at the service and the Hervey Bay RSL First World War re-enactment group will join the catafalque guard for the first time at the Maryborough event.
Mr Mellick, who followed his father's footsteps to join the RAAF for 21 years as a radio technician, said his feelings towards Anzac Day could best be summed up in the words of The Ode.
"At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them."
SERVICE TIMES
- Hervey Bay: Parades leave the RSL Club at 5.15am and 9.15am, followed by services at Freedom Park 5.30am (dawn) and 9.45am.
- Maryborough: Parades start in Adelaide Street at 5.30am and 9am, services will be at the cenotaph in Bazaar St at 5.45am (dawn) and 9.30am.
- Tiaro: Dawn Service starts at the cenotaph beside the Memorial Hall at 6am.
- Tinana: Dawn service at the Tinana War Memorial on Gympie Rd starts at 5.40am.
- Tinnanbar: A dawn service at the flagpole in Pioneer Dr starts at 5.30pm.
- Toogoom: Service starts 5.45am near the Community Hall, Toogoom Rd.
- Howard: Dawn service at the cenotaph on William St from 4.28am, the ceremony at Lone Pine, Howard Cemetery starts 6am and the main service at the cenotaph starts 7.30am.
- Brooweena: Service at the war memorial in Lahey St starts 9am.
- Burrum Heads: March starts at 8.15am from the boat ramp and makes its way to the memorial in Howard St for an 8.30am service.
- River Heads: Dawn service from 5.50am at the Community Hall, Ariadne St.
- Poona: Service starts 5.45am at the memorial in Boronia Dr.