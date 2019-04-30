‘Severe headaches’ sidelines Cowboy

Te Maire Martin faces an uncertain future after revealing he is suffering severe headaches. Photo: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

CONCERNS are held for North Queensland fullback Te Maire Martin after he has been ruled out indefinitely with severe headaches.

The 23-year-old has not been named for Friday night's clash with the Titans, with Jordan Kahu named in the No.1 jersey.

North Queensland medical staff are looking into the cause of the headaches and it is unclear whether it's concussion-related.

Coach Paul Green on Tuesday said he was concerned for Martin's welfare.

"Te Maire's got a bit of an issue at the moment so he's not 100 per cent," Green said.

"He's out for a little while.

"He's been getting some pretty severe headaches so just checking that out."

When asked whether it was concussion-related, Green replied "we don't think so".

"He did cop a knock in the Melbourne game but didn't show any signs of concussion," he said.

The club is uncertain when Martin will return. AAP Image/Brendon Thorne.

"We're just going back over the past couple games to see if there is anything there.

"It is a bit of a concern at the moment."

The NRL has cracked down on concussions in recent years, by introducing the HIA (Head Injury Assessment) rule and allowing the referees bunker to monitor head knocks which might be missed during a game.

The issue was prominent in the news earlier this year after rugby league immortal Andrew Johns admitted head knocks could have contributed to his epilepsy.