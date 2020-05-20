Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A firearm and ammunition seized by police in Richmond
A firearm and ammunition seized by police in Richmond
Crime

North Queensland man charged after alleged shooting

20th May 2020 1:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have charged a North Queensland man after a gun was allegedly fired into a unit yesterday morning.

Emergency services were called to a property in Fouth Avenue, Mount Isa, after reports of a disturbance outside the address

When police arrived residents them the man had fled the address in a vehicle.

Police executed a search warrant on a Richmond motel as a result of information received where the man was located.

It will be alleged officers found a revolver style handgun and ammunition inside.

A 35-year-old Townview man will appear in Townsville Magistrates Court today charged with threatening violence - discharge firearms.

If you have information for police contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hour a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.

 

Originally published as North Queensland man charged after alleged shooting

More Stories

crime guns queensland crime shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No show for operators but novelty bags still up for sale

        premium_icon No show for operators but novelty bags still up for sale

        News This fifth generation carnival operator has only missed one Fraser Coast show in 47 years.

        • 20th May 2020 12:30 PM
        Exciting new service available from Fraser Coast libraries

        premium_icon Exciting new service available from Fraser Coast libraries

        Council News The new service is available across the Fraser Coast

        Funding boost for Hinkler volunteers

        premium_icon Funding boost for Hinkler volunteers

        News Estimated annual economic and social contribution of $290 billion.

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        News Premier update on COVID-19 cases in Queensland