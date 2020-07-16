Menu
Suspicious house fire
News

WATCH: House burns to ground in suspicious incident

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
16th Jul 2020 8:57 AM | Updated: 3:40 PM
UPDATE: POLICE have launched an investigation after a house fire at Parkhurst overnight was deemed suspicious. 

Police are appealing for information after the house was destroyed in the fire. 

Emergency services were called to the Yaamba Road address around 11pm and arrived to find the building well alight.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

Detectives are urging anyone with dashcam vision or any other information to contact police.

INITIAL: THE skyline of North Rockhampton was lit up by a massive house fire in Parkhurst overnight.

Reported to emergency services about 11pm, the blaze was located at a property on Yaamba Rd in the vicinity of the Stirling Drv intersection.

When five Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews arrived at the scene, the two-storey house was fully engulfed in flames.

HOUSE FIRE: Narelle Carter shared this image onto social media of the property fire lighting up the skyline in North Rockhampton last night.
By 11.40pm, they had the fire contained and it was extinguished at 12.20am.

The property was unoccupied at the time of fire.

The cause of the fire was regarded as suspicious with police declaring the property a crime scene.

They guarded the scene overnight to preserve the evidence until fire investigators arrived this morning.

Investigations are ongoing.

Just down the road from where this fire was being fought, three vehicles were involved in nose-to-tail crash.

