Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man is held down by police in Darwin Picture: Keri Megelus
A man is held down by police in Darwin Picture: Keri Megelus
Breaking

Four killed in Darwin shooting

by Natalie Wolfe
4th Jun 2019 8:12 PM | Updated: 8:22 PM

At least four people have been killed and two more are injured after a Darwin man allegedly went on a shooting rampage across the city tonight.

Parts of Darwin were thrown into lockdown before 7pm tonight as police scoured the city to find the alleged gunman.

NT Police Duty Superintendent Lee Morgan confirmed to news.com.au four people were dead and two more had gunshot wounds.

Mr Morgan said police were unable to confirm if more people had been killed.

"We're still working through a number of crime scenes so we still don't know if there are others," he said.

 

A man is held down by police in Darwin. Picture: Keri Megelus
A man is held down by police in Darwin. Picture: Keri Megelus

 

Police were called to the inner city suburb of Woolner just before 7pm tonight to multiple reports of shots fired.

Officers said the 45-year-old Caucasian man was on the move throughout the city as he allegedly fled police, armed with a pump-action shotgun.

Mr Morgan said the 45-year-old man was wearing high-vis workwear, was driving a white Toyota Hilux ute and is 195cm tall.

 

He was arrested a short time later but police are still urging people to stay inside and said it was an active police operation.

The ABC reported seeing a woman taken away in an ambulance with gunshot wounds to her legs.

NT Police previously urged the public not to approach the man as they worked to find him.

 

Specialist police hold a man down in Darwin Picture: Keri Megelus
Specialist police hold a man down in Darwin Picture: Keri Megelus

Large sections of the city were closed down as police worked to find the man.

Police armed with assault rifles and wearing camouflage gear cordoned off roundabouts and roads in Woolner.

 

 

 

 

More to come.

More Stories

darwin editors picks rampage

Top Stories

    IN THE RACE: Maryborough Speedway to host huge global event

    premium_icon IN THE RACE: Maryborough Speedway to host huge global event

    Motor Sports A popular Maryborough club will play host to some of the world's best competitors next year

    EISTEDDFOD SNEAK PEEK: Dancers set to shine in M'boro

    premium_icon EISTEDDFOD SNEAK PEEK: Dancers set to shine in M'boro

    News Dancers from all over the region, and the state, will be competing

    Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    premium_icon Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    Smarter Shopping Just $6 a week for Australia's best news deal and wireless earphones

    Furry new friend arrives on all fours at M'boro State High

    premium_icon Furry new friend arrives on all fours at M'boro State High

    News A new furry friend has been welcomed to the M'boro High School