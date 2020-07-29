‘Not a good look is it?’: Mum busted driving on meth

Jozie Champion pleaded guilty to drug driving in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

A mum-of-five who was caught driving on meth will now find it difficult getting her young children around.

Police prosecutor Lee Allan told the court police were patrolling on Brisbane Rd, Labrador on April 17 when they intercepted Champion at 10.17pm.

“She stated to police she was en route home to the Sunshine Coast,” he said.

“She was at the Gold Coast to purchase a car and pick up her children.”

The court heard after returning a positive result, she admitted to police she had used methamphetamine four days earlier.

Self represented, Champion told the court she had five young children and losing her licence would mean she wouldn’t be able to get them around.

The court heard Champion had just relocated to the Sunshine Coast.

“I don’t know a single person here,” she said.

Magistrate Rod Madsen was not impressed by her criminal history, which consisted of drug offending and speeding.

“And the worst part of this, you were given a good driving behaviour option on March 13,” he said.

“And then you decide to drive a car after having consuming methamphetamine.

“Is that good driving behaviour? No.”

Champion said she didn’t realise the drug would stay in her system so long.

“It’s not a good look is it?” Mr Madsen said.

He fined her $500 and disqualified her from driving for two months.