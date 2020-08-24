’Not a major health threat’: Candidate against Covid vaccine

NO VACCINE should be mandatory, not even one that could end a global pandemic.

That is the view of Informed Medical Options Party candidate Samantha Packer, who is running for the seat of Maryborough.

The party is against "forced medication, compulsory or coerced vaccination and fluoride in the water", according its website.

"All medical procedures, including vaccination, come with the risk of adverse events," Ms Packer said.

"As you would provide consent for surgery, or have a choice to take prescription pharmaceutical drugs, vaccination is no different.

"No vaccine should be mandatory.

"Where there is risk, there must always be a choice."

More than 160 candidate vaccines are in progress around the world, with 29 in human trials, according to a World Health Organisation overview published this month.

The Morrison government is expected to sign off on a deal with the British drugmaker AstraZeneca to secure the University of Oxford's adenovirus-based vaccine as soon as the first half of next year.

Ms Packer was concerned about the quick delivery of the vaccine.

"It is well documented that the vaccine being developed by Oxford University, which is to be used in Australia, is being fast-tracked to meet a delivery time of the end of 2020, early 2021. "Phase 1 of the trials commenced in April 2020 and the product has had minimal animal studies.

"This should concern everyone.

"We should also be asking questions surrounding the news that AstraZeneca has requested legal immunity in most countries and the statement from Ruud Dobber a member of Astra's Senior Executive Team saying; 'This is a unique situation, where we as a company, simply cannot take the risk, if in … four years the vaccine is showing side effects.'"

Ms Packer fears the vaccine will be mandatory, despite Prime Minister Scott Morrison pulling back on comments that it would be as "mandatory as you can possibly makes it".

"There are no compulsory vaccines in Australia," Mr Morrison told 2GB.

"No one is going to force anybody to do anything as a compulsory measure, but we certainly will encourage people to take this up."

Ms Packer said other vaccines had already been "forced" on the population with No Jab/No Play legislations.

"We are being told that life will not get back to normal until there's a vaccine.

"This appears to be the only option, so would indicate that the current government plans to coerce its own citizens into a mass vaccination program.

"I don't know anyone who isn't concerned by that."

Samantha Packer is running as a Maryborough candidate for the Informed Medical Options Party.

Ms Packer said she felt there was a lot of fearmongering surrounding the coronavirus.

"The virus has proven not to be a major health threat to the vast majority of people.

"If we focused on any cause of death like we have for COVID-19, we'd be scared of just about everything," she said.

"I mean, just between January and May this year, we've had 8514 deaths associated with influenza and other respiratory diseases, including pneumonia and chronic lower respiratory conditions.

"The death rates have been consistent for the last five years, yet we've had no previous lockdown measures.

"Now with these strict lockdowns, the personal and economic fallout is yet to be fully felt.

"These drastic measures being taken by our government need to be scrutinised and weighed up against the huge socio-economic impact on Australia and the consequences that we are already seeing on the health and wellbeing of the Australian people."

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said he would be lining up to take the vaccine.

"I will take it," he said.

"Everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

"But polio, diphtheria and small pox were diseases that got wiped out by vaccination."

Mr Saunders said life would not get back to normal until there was a successful vaccine.

LNP candidate Denis Chapman said the community was waiting on a vaccine so it could move forward.

"There is a lot of medical research behind a vaccine," he said.

"It won't be rolled out unless it's safe.

"Everyone is waiting on a vaccine so we can move forward without fear of contracting the virus."

Mr Chapman said when a vaccine was officially available, he would be doing his homework to ensure public safety.

The two other confirmed candidates for Maryborough, Craig Armstrong for the Greens and Sharon Lohse for the One Nation Party, have been contacted for comment.