TRADITION: Not a phone in sight at M'boro's debutante ball

FOR one night, a group of teenagers in Maryborough put aside their smart phones and stepped back in time for an old fashioned dance, just like so many who came before them.

It was the 90th celebration of the St Mary's Debutante Ball on Friday night and organising committee member Anne Elmer said it was "absolutely gorgeous".

"It was special and they looked beautiful," Ms Elmer said.

The occasion is usually held in Maryborough's City Hall but with the flooring being restored, the event was moved to St Paul's Anglican Church Hall.

Ms Elmer grew up in Brisbane and never attended a debutante ball until she moved to Maryborough and became involved in organising the tradition.

The 90th St Mary's Debutante Ball was held at St Paul's Anglican Church on Friday. contributed

"It's very important that we continue the tradition because there aren't very many any more," she said.

"If this one dies out, it will probably become extinct."

While it was pretty common to see teens hunched over their phones these days, Ms Elmer said there wasn't a mobile in sight on Friday.

The work the teenagers put into celebrating the ball is intensive.

Before the event, they complete 12 weeks of ballroom dancing practice and each girl must pick out a dress that meets the approval of the committee.

Ms Elmer said the chosen dresses were always "very demure and very respectful".

She said for the debutantes, it was a chance to put aside the pressures of being modern teenagers.

"It's very old fashioned, it's got the old-fashioned type of magic," she said.

"It takes them back to an old world where it was a little bit simpler."