'Not acceptable': Mayor responds to social media comments

FRASER Coast mayor George Seymour has branded his fellow councillor James Hansen's comments as 'unacceptable' after uproar on social media.

It follows Cr Hansen making comments from his Facebook account about Environment Minister Leeane Enoch's skin colour on Saturday.

"And... apparently she's supposed to be black David, looks as white as you and I" Cr Hansen's comment read.

The comment, written on fellow Fraser Coast councillor David Lewis' personal Facebook post about a meeting he had with Ms Enoch regarding the ex-HMAS Tobruk, has since been deleted.

INAPPROPRIATE: The screenshot of Fraser Coast councillor James Hansen's social media post when he brought up Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch's race. Contributed

In a statement, Cr Seymour said he was "deeply upset" by the comments made by Cr Hansen.

"These type of comments about someone's race are not representative of our community which values inclusivity and respect," Cr Seymour said.



"The standard you walk past is the standard you accept. This is not acceptable in any council I lead.



"It was an unacceptable thing for anyone to say, let alone a community representative.



"Everyone deserves respect. Our community has the right to expect that their leaders do not seek to denigrate or attack people on the basis of race."

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. James Hansen. Alistair Brightman

Ms Enoch has called on Cr Hansen to resign over the comments.



