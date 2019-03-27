'Not correct': Mayor fires back at Hinkler Deal criticism

Hinkler Regional Deal - (L) QLD assistant to the treasury Glenn Butcher, Keith Pitt MP, Mayor George Seymour and Nationals Deputy Leader Bridget McKenzie.

Hinkler Regional Deal - (L) QLD assistant to the treasury Glenn Butcher, Keith Pitt MP, Mayor George Seymour and Nationals Deputy Leader Bridget McKenzie. Cody Fox

FRASER Coast mayor George Seymour has taken aim at comments the Hinkler Regional Deal won't benefit Maryborough residents, saying they are "not technically correct".

It comes after a row between the State and Federal Governments over progress on the economic deal erupted yesterday.

The State Government has refused to sign a key agreement on progressing the deal, in part because the deal did not include Maryborough.

But Cr Seymour dismissed suggestions that Maryborough residents would not benefit from the proposed deal.

"We're a region with many different towns, if we do something in one town it's not to the detriment of the other," Cr Seymour said.

"That can be their position if they put it, we're looking forward to working with all levels of government.

"There have been negotiations going forward, this is what was brought forward by the Federal Government."

The Fraser Coast Regional Council is currently developing a draft proposition statement outlining the priority projects for the region.

Councillors will vote on the draft list at a council meeting later this year.

About $300 million worth of projects have been listed by both Fraser Coast and Bundaberg councils for approval.

Bundaberg council mayor Jack Dempsey said the deal presented an opportunity to develop and implement a coordinated approach to regional planning and strengthening the region's economy.