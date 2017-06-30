Not even deadly disease could stop pair's 50th anniversary

Celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary are Bill and Rita Looney.

BILL and Rita Looney didn't think they would make it to their 50th anniversary but it wasn't for a lack of love.

Instead, a deadly disease threatened to take Mrs Looney's life.

Diagnosed with amyloidosis in 2003, a rare condition caused by the spread of protein amyloid, the then nurse had to quit her job.

Her mechanic husband was also forced to leave his job to be her carer.

At her lowest point, Mrs Looney was virtually bed-bound.

But thanks to her husband's support, a "desire to live” and "faith' in her doctor's instructions, she recovered.

Now, she does yoga, pilates, the weekly Park Run and enjoys walks with their dog Polly.

Mrs Looney's health battle was one of many challenges tackled by the couple who first met at a club in the country NSW town of Tamworth.

He asked her to dance and the rest is history.

The now retired couple have two children and three grand children.

They are still based in NSW but spend three months of the year in Hervey Bay where they have been coming for the past 11 years.

They will celebrate their milestone anniversary here this Saturday.

And their tips for a long and happy marriage?

"Give and take,” Mrs Looney said. "And never go to bed on an argument.”