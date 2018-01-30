How not-for-profits benefit from council's new waste policy

A NEW policy from the Fraser Coast Regional Council will make it cheaper and easier for not-for-profit organisations to dispose of their waste.
Councillors voted to implement a waste disposal voucher for eligible organisations across the Fraser Coast, allowing them to cheaply dispose of waste from their activities and events without incurring a fee.
The motion was carried unanimously at Wednesday's meeting.
Under the new policy, concession vouchers will be issued to not-for-profit organisations that use the region's waste and recycling disposal centres.
"Vouchers will be a maximum of 2m3 each and will be issued to an agreed amount, based on the size of the organisation and previous requests," council documents reveal.