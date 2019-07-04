'Not getting the message': Drug addict gets jail sentence

A MARYBOROUGH magistrate has told a drug addict that she is no longer a child and needs a reality check.

The 41-year-old appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court via video link from Numinbah Correctional Centre on Tuesday.

She has spent the past 64 days in jail after being arrested for a string of drug charges committed between January 17 and April 28.

Sarah Jane Capstick was stopped by police on January 17 for a licence check.

Officers found 0.01g of the drug ice and a glass pipe used for smoking the drug.

Just months later, on April 10, a car Capstick was a passenger in was stopped by police.

Police searched Capstick's handbag and found clip seal bags containing the drug ice and marijuana.

Again, Capstick was a passenger in a car on April 28 when it was stopped by police.

Capstick was found with 7.8g of marijuana and an electric anti-personnel device.

As magistrate Terry Duroux told the woman he had no choice but to sentence her to jail, a supporter of Capstick's sobbed in court.

Mr Duroux explained to Capstick that if she failed to comply with her suspended sentence and probation orders, she would serve time in jail.

"You have continued to be involved in drug-related activity," Mr Duroux said.

"I accept the possession charges are nowhere near the high end of the scale.

"But you're just not getting the message ma'am."

Capstick pleaded guilty to all eight charges including possession of a dangerous drug and drug utensils.

She was convicted and sentenced to six months in jail, with immediate parole.