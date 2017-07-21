Not impossible to own a home if you cut back on extras

It is possible for people to break into the housing market.

ONCE more we have newspaper stories about housing affordability and the difficulty of younger people to get into the home ownership group.

While not questioning the difficulty of this step, I do question it's impossibility and the validity of the catch cry.

I see young couples buying bottled water, ordering take away coffees, dining out and having regular holidays.

Add to this shopping trips, visits to movies and the theatre, large four-wheel drive cars and a wardrobe full of clothes that would have been unimaginable two generations ago and we can start to see the problem.

Yes, it is hard to get into the housing market.

But it's not impossible if people are prepared to start with a small three bedroom house - without an ensuite, entertainment deck or a pool.

If those wanting housing are prepared to make sacrifices and start small, as almost everyone did only a generation ago, it is possible.

- Ann Morris, Maryborough.

ANN MORRIS

Maryborough