Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Brendan Phillips with his son Jude at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre family fun day. Photo: Stuart Fast
Brendan Phillips with his son Jude at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre family fun day. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

Not just fun and games at Neighbourhood Centre event

Stuart Fast
16th Apr 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre family fun day on Friday April 16 proved a hit with the community.

Roughly 1300 people came to event, which Brendan Phillips and his son Jude agreed had a great community atmosphere.

Mr Phillips said the day was a great way to see community organisations connect with local people at the Neighbourhood Centre.

Krystal Cardiff joined friends at the fun day with her son Seb enjoying the obstacle course.

She said it was really good for people in the community to connect with each other through the event.

Shane Hutchison took his son Lucas to the event and treated themselves to a plate of mini Dutch pancakes.

Shane Hutchison enjoys mini Dutch pancakes with his son Lucas. Photo: Stuart Fast
Shane Hutchison enjoys mini Dutch pancakes with his son Lucas. Photo: Stuart Fast

While the aim of day was fun, Neighbourhood Centre CEO Tanya Stevenson said the day also had the goal of connecting families with helpful social services in the community and at the centre.

Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre CEO Tanya Stevenson at the family fun day. Photo: Stuart Fast
Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre CEO Tanya Stevenson at the family fun day. Photo: Stuart Fast

“We fund it to be able to provide free fun activities for families … every activity they participate in, they learn about one of the social services available in the community,” she said.

Ms Stevenson said it helped educate people about the availability of tenancy, legal, family and claim support services.

“I think it shows the community is willing to get out and be together again,” she said.

fccommunity fcfamilies fcneighbourhoodcentre fcnews
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Contract awarded for $12m Maryborough fire station

        Premium Content REVEALED: Contract awarded for $12m Maryborough fire station

        News Progress toward Maryborough’s new fire and emergency services complex reaches new milestone

        WHAT’S ON: Plenty to see and do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Plenty to see and do on the Fraser Coast this...

        News Plan your weekend with this list of local events.

        WATCH: $2 million timber production line opens at M'boro

        Premium Content WATCH: $2 million timber production line opens at M'boro

        News Renewable timber creates jobs in Maryborough.

        • 16th Apr 2021 2:30 PM