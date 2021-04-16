Not just fun and games at Neighbourhood Centre event

Brendan Phillips with his son Jude at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre family fun day. Photo: Stuart Fast

The Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre family fun day on Friday April 16 proved a hit with the community.

Roughly 1300 people came to event, which Brendan Phillips and his son Jude agreed had a great community atmosphere.

Mr Phillips said the day was a great way to see community organisations connect with local people at the Neighbourhood Centre.

Krystal Cardiff joined friends at the fun day with her son Seb enjoying the obstacle course.

She said it was really good for people in the community to connect with each other through the event.

Shane Hutchison took his son Lucas to the event and treated themselves to a plate of mini Dutch pancakes.

Shane Hutchison enjoys mini Dutch pancakes with his son Lucas. Photo: Stuart Fast

While the aim of day was fun, Neighbourhood Centre CEO Tanya Stevenson said the day also had the goal of connecting families with helpful social services in the community and at the centre.

Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre CEO Tanya Stevenson at the family fun day. Photo: Stuart Fast

“We fund it to be able to provide free fun activities for families … every activity they participate in, they learn about one of the social services available in the community,” she said.

Ms Stevenson said it helped educate people about the availability of tenancy, legal, family and claim support services.

“I think it shows the community is willing to get out and be together again,” she said.

