'Not a normal life': Months on run for suspected killer

Queensland Police Service have released CCTV footage of murder victim David Collin the night before he was killed.

A MAN who evaded police for more than two months has finally been issued an arrest warrant for the alleged murder of a homeless Sunshine Coast man.

The 34-year-old man was caught on CCTV footage hours after he allegedly killed David Collin as he slept in his sleeping bag at Maroochydore on September 9.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards alleged the accused, who was also homeless, was an original suspect but went to extreme lengths to change his appearance and hide from police.

He was captured on CCTV at Currimundi about 4am the day Mr Collins' body was found before he caught a bus to a Gold Coast train station.

Police allege he left his Maroochydore "bush camp", ditched his clothes, shaved off his beard and caught a train to Sydney.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said the accused wasn't easy to track and police poured "hours and hours" of time into the investigation.

"He wasn't leading a normal lifestyle… no phone, bank records," he said.

Sunshine Coast police have issued an arrest warrant for the accused but will not be able to charge him for Mr Collin's alleged murder until the interstate charge has been dealt with.

Det Snr Sgt Edwards said there was "avenues" police could take to proceed with the charges in future.