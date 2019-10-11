NOT ON: Fraser Coast mayor calls out reality TV councillor

'SEXIST': Cr Jess Glasgow says his parting words before leaving The Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

APPALLING behaviour from a Noosa councillor who went looking for love on reality television has left Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour less than impressed.

Yesterday, Noosa mayor Tony Wellington said he had asked Councillor Jess Glasgow to resign following his "crude and misogynistic behaviour" on The Bachelorette, which sees a group of male suitors romancing one eligible lady.

Speaking at a press conference on the Sunshine Coast, Mr Glasgow said he had displayed "poor judgment" after being told to be "jovial and animalistic" by bachelorette Angie Kent.

He made several comments of a sexual nature towards Kent, referred to her as a b***h and appeared to hit on a producer and a waitress.

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9pm Wednesday October 9* Noosa Councillor Jess Glasgow arrives to give Angie the royal treatment in the first episode of The Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

"To the whole of Australia at the moment and especially the Noosa people, I'm sorry," Cr Glasgow said.

"These actions where appalling and I don't condone the stuff at all."

Cr Seymour said he didn't blame the Noosa mayor for asking for Glasgow's resignation.

"If one of the councillors were to go on reality television, I would ask they represent themselves and the region well, which Jess Glasgow clearly hasn't," he said.

"I would strongly advise people not to go on reality TV."

There has been conjecture about whether Cr Glasgow informed the council before he appeared on the program.

Cr Seymour said if a councillor were to go on a television program, he would want to be informed about it.

"It's not even about being in local government or not," he said, adding that behaving in a decent and respectful manner should be expected of all people.

Angie Kent is ready to find love. Picture: David Kelly

He was pleased Hervey Bay contestant Mitch Gould was representing the region this year, with the young man conducting himself well on the show so far.

"I'm glad we have Mitch representing us - nice guys can finish first," Cr Seymour said.

He said anyone who was offended by what was said on the program should give Noosa a miss for their next holiday and come to the Fraser Coast instead.

"If you don't like what you saw there, consider coming to the Fraser Coast," he said.

"People can come to the Fraser Coast and not have to worry about sexist councillors."