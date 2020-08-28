Not on my watch: Why mayor shot down new housing project

Concept designs for the Hervey Bay RSL's proposed residential development on Beach Rd, Urraween.

DEVELOPMENT may be a major focus on the Fraser Coast but the council has made clear it won’t hesitate to shoot down ideas that are not right for the region.

A proposed residential development for Beach Rd, Urraween, came up on the agenda at this week’s council meeting.

The Hervey Bay RSL is the developer behind the proposal, which would feature 57 lots with an average size of 334sq m.

Lots would range in size from 320 to 485sq m.

The concept designs feature no significant open space or parks.

Mayor George Seymour made no secret of his views on the proposal.

“I’m voting against this because this is not the kind of development I want to be responsible for,” Cr Seymour said.

“I don’t think this is an appropriate type of development we should be passing on to future generations.”

Cr Seymour acknowledged that developments with smaller lots had their benefits, especially in terms of housing affordability and environmental impact.

“It’s much better to have 57 lots spread out over this small area than 57 lots spread out over former rainforest in Craignish, over a few square kilometres,” he said.

“At the same time, when you have that high density, there should be some sort of trade off.

“Nobody has any backyards so there should at least be a park or some sort of public space.”

Councillor Denis Chapman also expressed concern about the lack of space in the development, noting each block would have green space “about the size of a double garage”.

He also took issue with the proposal’s suggestion that Stockland Shopping Centre provided open space for potential residents.

“I do not feel that a shopping centre is anywhere to bring up children,” Cr Chapman said.

“Let them play in a park.”

The proposed development prompted a lengthy debate in the council meeting before the motion was voted down, 4-7.

Councillors Daniel Sanderson, David Lee and Phil Truscott, and deputy mayor Darren Everard voted for the development.

Councillors then unanimously agreed to direct chief executive office Ken Diehm to negotiate with the RSL to come up with a more acceptable proposal.

Cr Seymour noted it was possible the negotiations may come to nothing and the same proposal could come back to the council.

The Hervey Bay RSL has been contacted for comment.