Not one positive test: Easter police operation not over yet

POLICE have praised the behaviour of motorists on Fraser Coast roads and those hitting the water as the final day of the Easter operation kicks off.

Maryborough Police Sergeant Bruce Hodgins said there were more than 200 breath tests conducted in the Maryborough district on Sunday alone.

"Not one test was positive," he said.

Sgt Hodgins said only two motorists were pulled over for driving an unregistered vehicle.

"Motorists are doing pretty well so far and we want people to keep up the good work as the operation continues today," he said.

Sgt Hodgins warned police would be out in full force as holiday makers start to make their way home on Easter Monday.

On the water, boaties were also being responsible.

There have only been minor technical marine offences in our waters, according to water police.

"It's good to see people are being responsible on the water," water police Senior Constable Joe Moran said.

He said water police would be out in full force on Easter Monday checking safety, drink and drug drivers.

The Chronicle was unable to get a hold of Hervey Bay police on Monday morning.