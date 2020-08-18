Not Ted 2.0: How Coleman plans to chart own course

New LNP candidate for the seat of Hervey Bay Steve Coleman.

STEVE Coleman is not taking anything for granted.

The LNP's state election hope for Hervey Bay knows a Ted Sorensen-shaped shadow follows him into this campaign but he plans to forge his own path.

"Ted has worked hard and diligently, not only during his terms but during the election campaign.

"I've joined, in my opinion, the strongest party but I'm running as Steve Coleman and I'll be bringing my ideas."

Mr Sorensen will retire at the October election.

Mr Coleman does not plan on leaning on his predecessor's legacy or credentials and said he planned to bring the fight to the other candidates.

"I don't want to take anything for granted but certainly the LNP has the credentials," he said.

In his statement confirming his candidacy, Mr Coleman said he planned to focus on creating opportunities for small businesses crippled by COVID-19.

New LNP candidate for the seat of Hervey Bay Steve Coleman with retiring MP Ted Sorensen and LNP leader Deb Frecklington.

He would not reveal other platforms or strategies at this stage but said they were in the works.

"I'm working on a number of items that would be very good for our region but they have to be properly costed," Mr Coleman said.

"What I'm planning on doing during my campaign is spending time talking to locals of Hervey Bay and being on the front foot."

Mr Coleman welcomed competition from his fellow candidates, including One Nation's Damian Huxham and Amy Byrnes for the Animal Justice Party.

Jason Scanes is a rumoured contender for Labor but the party does not have an endorsed candidate.

"With Ted Sorensen's retirement, it means there won't be an incumbent going for re-election," Mr Coleman said.

"We're going to be all new candidates on an even playing field."

He said, if elected, he planned to honour Mr Sorensen's legacy while moving the region forward.

"A lot of his work has been behind the scenes that a lot of people haven't known about. He hasn't been an upfront, ego-driven person," he said

"I certainly will be taking everything he's done and moving forward with my own ideas."