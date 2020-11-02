’Not the accidental premier’: M’boro MP praises leader

(L) State member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, with Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick and Minister Transport and Mainroads Mark Bailey behind. Photo: Stuart Fast

FOR too long, Annastacia Palaszczuk has been maligned as the "accidental premier", Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders believes.

He said Ms Palaszczuk had proven she was the real deal years ago.

"The Premier proved them wrong in 2015," he told the Chronicle after his election victory.

"She's been called the Steven Bradbury of government, but the people who say that really don't know the Premier.

"With the Premier, what you see is what you get."

Mr Saunders credited Ms Palaszczuk and her determination to keep borders closed and keep Queenslanders safe during the height of the pandemic with setting the platform for the resounding Labor victory the state witnessed on the weekend.

He said the Premier was incredibly down to earth.

"I've been in he roffice and she's made me a cup of tea," he said.

"No one runs around after her or makes her a cup of tea in a silver pot.

"She'll make you a cup of tea."

Many times he had discussed the issues facing the Maryborough electorate over a simple lunch with sandwiches from the canteen at the parliament, Mr Saunders said.

Mr Saunders said people had shown their faith in the Premier and her leadership team through the weekend's result.

He said the Opposition had run a "disastrous" campaign that was focused on attacking the Ms Palaszczuk.

The Chronicle has contacted Mr Chapman and the Opposition for a response.