‘Not the Bauple I remember’: Councillor shares his concerns

Councillor Denis Chapman has shared his concerns about the Fraser Coast township of Bauple.

The Bauple of today is not the Bauple Councillor Denis Chapman remembers growing up.

He lived in the small Fraser Coast township as a child and he remembers a thriving community that worked together to build a better future.

When he went to Bauple State School, about 100 other students learnt alongside him.

Today, between 16 and 18 children learn at the school each year.

It's a number that begins to tell the story of the changes the township has seen since the '70s.

There was a shop back then, and petrol stations.

Now to get a bottle of milk or fill up the car, residents must travel to Tiaro or Glenwood.

Cr Chapman is concerned that residents are being forced to brave the Bruce Highway, one of the most dangerous roads in the nation, on a regular basis just to get a few things at the shop.

At this month's council meeting, a request for a new lease for the town's recreation ground turned into a discussion of something much deeper.

It also exposed some of the divisions within the small town.

Bauple Progress Association president Marc Bromet addressed the council at public participation on Wednesday night, asking for a deferral on the decision regarding the lease, with a view to his organisation being on the lease amid a push for RV camping at the space.

The lease is currently held by the Bauple & District Recreation Ground Association.

During the subsequent debate over the motion however, Councillor Phil Truscott revealed during he had received emails from other BPA executives ahead of the council meeting, stating they did not in fact want the lease and it should be retained by the BDRG Association.

While the lease was being discussed, Cr Chapman made an impassioned speech.

He said Bauple had been a vibrant town, but the challenge now was uniting the community.

"A lot of these personal agendas in this little town are actually stifling the economy and stifling the move forward," he said.

"This is not the Bauple I remember when I grew up."

Cr Chapman said the council had to do what it could to turn the township around and make it more like the Bauple he knew, when he said everyone "got on" and lent each other a hand through the opportunities and the challenges.

"The whole town was so vibrant," he told the Chronicle when he visited the township on the weekend.

"I want to see Bauple go ahead.

"There's no need to side with any person, but I do want to see Bauple do well.

"Everyone needs to come together.

"We need to look at how we can make the place grow."

