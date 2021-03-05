‘Not your best hour’: Man smashes glasses, headbutts fence

Aidan Christopher Sandow pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to wilful damage and being drunk and disorderly on licensed premises.

Throwing glasses over a fence at a Maryborough nightclub before headbutting it saw a Maryborough man kicked out of the premises.

But then, as Aiden Christopher Sandow, 21, was walking away from Wharf Street’s Criterion Hotel after being “forcibly removed”, he lashed out and damaged the taillight of a nearby car.

The court heard Sandow had no criminal history and had worked, but was currently receiving Centrelink payments.

The offending was out of character, the court was told, and alcohol was involved.

“It was not your best hour,” Magistrate Kurt Fowler said.

Sandow was fined $250 and no conviction was recorded.

He was ordered to pay $588 in compensation for the damage to the car.