Don't dare patronise our kids: Note to ScoMo

IT REALLY irks me that leaders like Donald Trump and Scott Morrison don't seem to be listening to what the children of the world are telling them about climate change.

By ignoring their message and telling them not to be so anxious and to stay in school rather than protesting, it's akin to patting them on the head and saying 'there, there'.

Rather than addressing the substantive issue of global warming and the impact human behaviour is having on this they'd rather patronise children who are telling our leaders they don't believe their bullshit in the first place.

The impassioned speech by Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg at the UN has resonated throughout the world.

Deep down, as adults, the things she said in that speech should hurt because they are true. And the truth hurts, right?

Instead, Donald Trump Tweeted: "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"

And ScoMo is more worried that the climate change debate is subjecting Australian children to 'needless anxiety' as if he's got it all sorted and there is nothing to fuss about.

"I do understand that people feel strongly about this, but I think we also have to take stock, we have to ensure we get a proper context and perspective," Morrison said.

"I want children growing up in Australia to feel positive about their future, and I think it is important we give them that confidence that they will not only have a wonderful country and pristine environment to live in, that they will also have an economy to live in as well."

Note to ScoMo: 300,000 people (mainly school children) marched in protest last week with a very positive message in mind - for you to do something about climate change, or do more, or do better.

They are kids; they are not dumb.