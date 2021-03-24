’Nothing beats inside info’: How proud locals can help Coast

Bond Store Museum volunteers Karen Birt and Sandy Peters are looking for helpers to spread the good news about Maryborough and the region.

After 50 years in Maryborough, Sandy Peters and Karen Birt are still learning about the city’s history and love sharing it with people visiting the Bond Store.

The pair volunteers at the historic venue and are among many proud locals keeping the Fraser Coast cultural locations going.

Mayor George Seymour said volunteers were integral to running these cultural locations and the council was looking for more people to join in.

“The volunteers bring a lot; they are not just there to turn on the lights and open the doors,” he said.

“They help bring the visitor’s experience alive and personalise their visit whether it is to the Bond Store Museum or the Story Bank.

“When you visit a new city, even armed with the best guidebook, nothing can beat inside information from locals on the best places to visit.”

The Fraser Coast Regional Council Cultural Services team is currently looking for volunteers to help at several of its facilities.

“There is something for everyone,” Cr Seymour said.

“We’re looking for storytellers to be involved with the Maryborough Walking trail; greeters at the Bond Store; and coffee and bar attendants at the Brolga Theatre.”

Other volunteer programs run by Council also cover the Community Environment Program, Friends of the Cemetery and Friends of the Fraser Coast Libraries.

More information on the volunteer programs is available on the Community Services page of Council’s website.

