Nothing Former deputy mayor Dr Otto Nothling couldn't do

Today we launch our new series, Maryborough Proud, a weekly celebration of the people, buildings and events that make the Heritage City so unique.

MARYBOROUGH has been home to an extraordinary number of people who have competed at the highest level nationally and internationally.

Among those who have called Maryborough home and who have played at the highest levels was former deputy mayor Dr Otto Nothling.

When Dr Nothling moved to Maryborough to set up his medical practice in 1929, he was the captain of the Queensland cricket team and had represented Australia in both rugby union and cricket.

He was a naturally gifted athlete; at university in Sydney he would compete in running and shot put events.

At one athletics event he was approached to do the javelin throw. Having never tried this before, he agreed but asked if he could take his turn after he watched the first few competitors to gain an idea of how to do it. On his very first throw he broke the Australasian record!

I met Strudley Campbell the other week who was the first baby that Dr Nothling delivered in 1929. Dr Nothling stayed in contact with the Campbells and Strudley has many fond memories of him visiting their farm at Craignish.

Dr Nothling resigned as our deputy mayor to serve overseas during the Second World War where he was a major in the Australian Army Medical Corps. He was injured in late 1943 and returned to Australia and his Maryborough medical practice.

The region lost a real community pillar in 1949 when he moved to Brisbane to work as a specialist. He passed away in 1965, but even after all these years, there are many people on the Fraser Coast who remember him well. Only one other man has represented Australia in both cricket and rugby union.

Dr Otto Nothling was a truly extraordinary man.