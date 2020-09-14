Menu
Notorious bikie charged over COVID-19 breaches

by Thomas Chamberlin, Alexandria Utting, Kate Kyriacou
14th Sep 2020 11:33 AM
NOTORIOUS bikie Shane Bowden has been charged by police on the Gold Coast for alleged COVID-19 breaches.

Officers from Taskforce Maxima arrested Bowden today and he was charged with giving false and misleading documents under the Public Health Act.

He has been released on bail and is due to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on October 1.

 

Mongol bikie Shane Bowden.
It comes after police said they would conduct a "complete and thorough" investigation into Bowden's entry into Queensland at the end of August, with police alleging he lied on his border declaration pass.

Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said a 48-year-old man arrived into Queensland from Melbourne's Tullamarine Airport and was immediately placed into hotel quarantine.

Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski. Picture: Dan Peled
Mr Gollschewski said it was only after taking the man to a Gold Coast quarantine hotel that his identity was discovered as someone "known to police".

"I'm not going to go into the details of the actual potential offences at this stage, other than to say this is going to be completely and thoroughly investigated by Queensland authorities in collaboration with our Victorian counterparts," he said at the time.

Bowden was once part of the Finks "terror team" and responsible for shooting Christopher Hudson during the Gold Coast's ballroom blitz brawl.

He is scheduled to appear in court on October 1.

Bowden recently told The Courier-Mail he had come to Queensland - his home state - to recover from a badly infected gunshot wound to his leg.

He said he had been diagnosed with coronavirus while in hospital in Melbourne awaiting surgery.

The Queensland Government initially said he boarded the plane with COVID-19 but later acknowledged he was not contagious.

"When I boarded the plane, I was not COVID positive," he said.

"I had been given the all clear.

"I didn't put anyone at risk.

"The government have targeted me because of my past jail time and being OMCG."

 

 

 

 

 

 

